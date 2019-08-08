Power failure temporarily closes Rampart Casino

Courtesy

The Rampart Casino in Summerlin was temporarily closed today because of a power failure, according to a tweet from the casino.

The casino reported the situation about 9:30 a.m. through its official Twitter account. It wasn't clear what caused the failure or when it was discovered.

Power was expected to be restored by about 1 p.m., according to the tweet.

NV Energy had not registered any issues with the casino's service, meaning the problem was likely on site, spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht said.

The casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., is inside the Resort at Summerlin.