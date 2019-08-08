State unfit for nuclear storage

This Fourth of July, many Nevadan residents were shocked by sudden earthquakes that originated in Southern California and were felt throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

These earthquakes are powerful, unpredictable and frequent. They have reinvigorated the heart of the nuclear waste debate about whether Yucca Mountain is a safe site for storing the nation’s nuclear waste.

High-level radioactive waste must remain safe, secure and undisturbed for tens of thousands of years. As evidenced by last month, seismic activity in this region is a direct contradiction to the safety and security necessary to store such waste.

Our lawmakers, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Rep. Dina Titus, are aware of our state’s geologic activity and refuse to place dangerous nuclear waste in a compromised location, here in our own backyards.