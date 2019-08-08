Van suspected in Las Vegas fatal road rage shooting spotted on video

Homicide detectives have obtained video that shows a white older-model conversion they say was involved in a road rage fatal shooting Monday night, according to Metro Police.

A video Metro released today shows multiple angles of the van traveling through unidentified roads. The van “is a very distinctive make with a specific window pattern and spare tire cover,” police said.

The shooting was reported about 7:35 p.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 15, near the Blue Diamond Road exit.

The van had been tailgating a Chrysler 300 for some time, but then pulled alongside it and someone opened fire, fatally striking the driver.

The California man, who police said was in Las Vegas to celebrate his birthday, hadn’t been named Thursday. His passenger was uninjured, police said.

Anyone with video to share or information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at[email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.