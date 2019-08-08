We must defend our democracy

The Mueller report makes it clear that foreign governments will do anything and everything to sway elections to better their own position.

They swung our 2016 election when they backed a presidential contender who is an opportunist with no moral sense of patriotic right and wrong. But let’s not be naïve, the United States has been using its CIA and economic muscle to control the outcome of various elections around the world for a long time.

It is a new ballgame. We may have to start nominating candidates based on their sense of integrity and decency instead of their glibness and hairdo.