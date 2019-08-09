Las Vegas Sun

August 9, 2019

Building fire spews black smoke over Las Vegas Valley

Fire at Lake Mead Boulevard

Firefighters battle a blaze in the Thompson Neon Sign Co. industrial center, near the I-15 and Lake Mead Blvd. Friday Aug 9, 2019.

Updated 6 minutes ago

A building fire in the area of Interstate 15 and Lake Mead Boulevard sent a plume of thick black smoke into the air this afternoon.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, which is assisting fighting the blaze in North Las Vegas, described the structure as a large warehouse-type building.

The fire prompted the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to warn people to use caution and beware of the heavy smoke. The fire was creating a fog of smoke and the smell of charred wood across the freeway.

All roads are closed in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road, according to North Las Vegas Police.

No additional information was immediately available.