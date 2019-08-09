CCSD, county work on deal to open schools for community use

As Clark County School District officials and Clark County commissioners work to open more schools after hours for community activities, one hurdle stands in the way: Adhering to regulations established by the Bureau of Land Management, officials said.

Almost one third of CCSD schools reside on BLM land through the Recreation and Public Purposes Act, which authorizes the BLM to sell or lease public land to governments and nonprofits for schools, fire stations and parks. This practice is common in states like Nevada, where 85% of its land is owned by the federal government.

When a community group wants access to a school, it’s not as easy as opening the door, CCSD officials stress.

“The schools located on BLM land come with their own stipulations and regulations from the federal government,” said Linda Perri, director of real property management for the school district. “It’s not that the school district is saying we can’t use the property after school.”

The county and school district are in the process of amending their agreement for the Open School-Open Doors program, which in the past has been a successful partnership between individual schools and the Clark County Parks and Recreation Safekey program, to work within the parameters of the BLM stipulations.

“I’ve had things go there and it takes a while. Is it a quick fix? I don’t think so,” Perri said. “What I would like the general public to know is the CCSD isn’t saying you can’t use these schools. It’s just we want to follow the proper channels.”

Getting access to the property is vitally important to commissioners, who have been fervent in their desire to open up schools, saying they are funded by taxpayers and therefore belong to everybody.

Assembly Bill 309, approved by the 2019 Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Steve Sisolak, gives commissions the ability to institute a quarter-cent sales tax increase, with the proceeds earmarked to help fund education and social services like affordable housing programs, workforce training and truancy reduction programs.

If approved in Clark County, the increase would raise an estimated $108 million annually, according to state officials.

But before the commissions consider the tax increase, progress needs to be made with access to school facilities.

“When you dismiss those kids out of school they come into our districts, into our neighborhood,” Commissioner Lawrence Weekly said last month in a joint meeting between the commission and the CCSD Board of Trustees. “We spend a lot of money through our Parks and Recs department and other entities trying to figure out how to keep kids busy and off the streets.”

The Open Schools-Open Doors program was discontinued five years ago, and commissioners want to bring it back.

Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick remembers a time in the 1980s when there used to be more collaboration and shared-use of open space in the county.

“Since then, everyone had to tighten their belts as budget cuts were put in place,” she said. “Now it’s a good time for us to go back and work together again as we used to so we can serve our constituents.”