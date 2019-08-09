Golden Knights regular-season tickets on sale Aug. 19

It’s almost hockey season, which means it’s almost time to buy hockey tickets.

The Golden Knights announced today that single-game tickets for all regular-season games will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19. They also announced preseason tickets will be available at 10 a.m. this Monday.

Tickets are available on the team’s website.

Regular-season tickets for the general public are limited and are available after a presale for season ticket holders and fans on the season ticket wait list. The regular season begins on Oct. 2 at home against the San Jose Sharks.

The Golden Knights host four preseason games, with a player bobblehead giveaway at each one.

The preseason opener on Sept. 15 against the Coyotes will feature Mark Stone bobbleheads, the Sept. 25 game against the Avalanche will have a Nate Schmidt bobblehead, the Sept. 27 game against the Kings will have a Jonathan Marchessault bobblehead, and the Sept. 29 game against the Sharks will have a William Karlsson bobblehead.

If all the bobbleheads are put together in order, they spell out Vegas Born, the team’s slogan.