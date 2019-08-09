Henderson Police ID officer who shot teen suspect in robbery

An officer who shot a 15-year-old boy after a robbery at a convenience store has been identified as five-year veteran Scott Alward, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Alward, who has been with the department since July 2014, has been placed on paid administrative leave, officials said.

Alward was responding to a report of a robbery about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Boulder Highway when he spotted the teen in the area and started chasing him, police said.

The boy ignored orders to stop and show his hands, and the officer fired when he saw the teen holding an undisclosed object, police said.

The boy, whose name was not released, was shot in the arm, police said. He was treated and released from a hospital before being booked on counts of robbery and resisting arrest, police said.

Police said today that the investigation is ongoing and that no additional details would be released.

This was the third officer-involved shooting in Henderson this year.