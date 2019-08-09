Man, 19, arrested in double fatal shooting

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting deaths of two people last week at a house in the northwest valley, according to Metro Police.

Chance Underwood was arrested Thursday and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces two counts of open murder, police said.

Officers were dispatched about 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 2 to the 7800 block of Airola Peak Street to investigate a report of a shooting, police said. They found two men inside a house with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

An unknown man wearing a gray hoodie was seen in the area just before the shooting, police said.

Police did not say how Underwood was identified as a suspect in the case.