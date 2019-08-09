No excuse for bad saving habits

The July 30 letter “Cruelty spreads from Oval Office” noted that “40% of our working citizens don’t have any savings.” That can easily be remedied: Take care of the pennies and the dollars take care of themselves. Don’t relieve yourself of the money you do have through flagrant, worthless, unnecessary, extravagant, wasteful spending.

See what foods are on sale, use coupons, don’t buy $100 clothes, shop for the best prices, turn off lights in rooms that aren’t being used, use the dishwasher only when it’s full, raise the thermostat in summer and lower it in winter, and turn off the water when lathering up in the shower and at the sink.

When my family entered these shores 115 years ago, there were no state or federal subsidies. From the pittance earned by tailoring, my grandparents reused, recycled, repurposed and spent economically. Their children realized the value of the dollar and what happened without it. They spent economically and their savings gave them security. Lack of money did not change character; it strengthened it. The oldest son dropped out of the third grade to get odd jobs (not advisable in this era) and ultimately became a vice president of an insurance company.

Saving works every time.