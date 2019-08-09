Officials declare Project Neon complete after 3 years

Nevada transportation officials are marking what they call "substantial completion" of three years of work on a $1 billion upgrade of the state's busiest freeway near downtown and the Las Vegas Strip.

Gov. Steve Sisolak declared at a Thursday ceremony that the work on Project Neon will improve safety and reduce congestion and commuter delays.

Workers widened a crucial 4 miles of Interstate 15 between Sahara Avenue and the busy Spaghetti Bowl interchange with U.S. 95, and installed new overpasses and 42 electronic signs to notify motorists of traffic snarls and road hazards.

Officials call the highway the busiest in Nevada, carrying 300,000 vehicles a day. They say traffic is expected to double by 2040.

State transportation chief Kristina Swallow says an expedited "design-build" process saved money and time.