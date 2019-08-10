Clean power ideas abound

NV Energy should follow the lead of PNM Energy in Albuquerque, asking for clean energy ideas.

The Aug. 1 letter “Get creative with solar solutions” makes perfect sense. Nevada Power doesn’t need to buy more land, or follow the expensive centralized power generation and distribution model.

Creating solar canopies over parking lots is a great idea. Owners of these lots would welcome the shade, and tapping into the grid is also easy because current power would be close at hand. These could also be great for electric car charging stations.

Street lights and signs could have their own solar panels, with batteries storing energy for illumination at night.

The list goes on and on. These and other ideas should be sent to NV Energy.