Guns add danger unnecessarily

LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

They went to school.

They went to a movie.

They went to a concert.

They went to a festival.

They went to a bar.

They went to a nightclub.

They went to worship God.

They went shopping.

They never came home.

They are all dead.

Possibly at the hands of mentally ill men.

Possibly at the hands of fanatics fueled by hate.

But definitely all dead at the feet of a man holding a gun.

Friends and family expected to see them again.

Of course they would see them again — what’s so dangerous about school or a theater or a concert or a festival or a bar or a church or a synagogue or a supermarket?

Nothing ... until you add the gun.

When will we do something other than offer our thoughts and prayers?

When is it enough?