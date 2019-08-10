North Las Vegas man faces murder, arson charges in house fire

A North Las Vegas man last Sunday intentionally sparked a blaze at the house he shared with two others.

Almost a week later, the North Las Vegas Fire Department today announced the arrest of Scott Duane Marcello, who was booked on one count each of attempted murder, first and third-degree arson, and use of an incendiary device.

It wasn’t clear when he was arrested. He’s no longer in locked up, according to jail logs.

Investigators allege Marcello set a fire about 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Bennett Street, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road, after getting into an argument with his roommate.

Crews extinguished the flames within 15 minutes, and Marcello, the roommate, and a third person in the house were uninjured, officials said.

It was the second fire of note recently in North Las Vegas. A warehouse near the same neighborhood caught fire on Friday, producing a dark plume of thick black smoke that was visible throughout the valley. Investigators suspect arson in the blaze which caused about $1 million in damage.

No arrests have been announced in the second fire.