Trump didn’t pull the trigger

Not content to wait five minutes after recent horrific shootings, Democratic talking heads like Sen. Cory Booker and Beto O’Rourke quickly engaged in the blame game, unleashing their fury at President Donald Trump.

But Democrats ought to use caution in their tone. The American people know when they’re being hoodwinked by politicians out to score political points before the next debate.

When Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was shot by a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2017, Republicans didn’t blame Sanders. But now, Sanders blames Trump for the shootings?