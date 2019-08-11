Don’t rush into the next thing

I’ve been robbed. I want my seasons back. I’m weary of celebrating all of the holidays continuously all year long. I recall as a boy in the 1960s, about two weeks before Oct. 31, my mom would unpack the boxes from the attic marked Halloween decorations to display on our front porch windows. Today, the retail stores start selling Halloween gear in July. I don’t want to be reminded of Halloween during the middle of summer when I’m still at the beach. And I don’t want to start Christmas before Halloween arrives.

Has anyone noticed the blending of our holidays? I’ve seen Christmas tree bulbs with little pumpkins and skeletons inside them. C’mon.

It’s the same with politics; our new president barely sat down in the Oval Office and already we were into the next election’s presidential debates. Real life does not work that way. In the natural realm of things there are four distinct seasons. We need distinctions. We need beginnings and endings. Life is not something you mix into a giant blender.

Life has intervals and rest periods — just like in music, there is a rest between notes.