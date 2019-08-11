Take the fight to gun violence

Recently, I traveled to Washington, D.C., to share stories, knowledge and victories in the fight to end gun violence at Gun Sense University.

Meeting fellow volunteers with Students Demand Action and Moms Demand Action reminded me why I helped found a Students Demand Action chapter.

When news broke of the shooting in El Paso, I watched as friends new and old processed together the tragedy we had suffered separately so many times. Yet again, a community is traumatized as a result of the failures of politicians to sufficiently address this issue.

These incidents don’t have to be a fact of life. Nevada is lucky to have representatives in Washington who support background checks legislation, but there is still more that can be done.

When speaking to the crowd this weekend, Virginia House Delegate Danica Roem reminded us that the best statistic is zero, because it means we’ve stopped the problem before it could begin.

We can end gun violence and protect student safety. Join Students Demand Action or Moms Demand Action by texting READY to 644-33 to help us empower volunteers across the country and make sure background checks are implemented for gun purchases. The best way to honor victims of gun violence is to help work to end it.

The writer is co-president of Palo Verde High School Students Demand Action.