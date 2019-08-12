Collusion has been illustrated

There is plenty of evidence of President Donald Trump's collusion with Russia. He and his people were reaching for it with both hands and open arms. The reason there is not prosecutorial evidence is because Trump was dealing with Vladimir Putin, a KGB-trained operative. Putin knew he had Trump right where he wanted him and saw no need to formalize the collusion with a bunch of bumbling amateurs.

Then there is the help Putin is getting from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who refuses to bring any election security bills to the Senate floor for a vote. Moscow Mitch is a name which will live in infamy like Benedict Arnold and Tokyo Rose.