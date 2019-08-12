Man shot dead in northeast valley; roommate held

A man was slain in the northeast valley neighborhood Monday afternoon, his roommate was in custody, and detectives were trying to determine exactly how an argument devolved into the shooting, according to Metro Police.

After several gunshot explosions, a 911 caller summoned police about 4:30 p.m. to the 6000 block of Yellowstone Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Mount Hood Street, said Lt. Ray Spencer in a briefing broadcast online.

Officers encountered the suspected gunman outside a pink trailer home and his roommate gravely injured inside, in a hallway, Spencer said. The man, who was in his early 30s, died at the scene.

The suspected gunman, who is in his late 20s, was speaking with detectives, who were trying to learn what, if any, role a second gun found near the victim's body, played in the incident, Spencer said.

The home, which housed three other adults and several pets, was occupied by at least one other person during the shooting, Spencer said. Animal control officers responded to take care of four dogs and a couple cats.

No formal arrests had been announced Monday night.