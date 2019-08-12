Police: Officer shoots after truck accelerates toward him

An officer fired his weapon Sunday after a pickup truck he was attempting to stop accelerated toward him, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Nobody was injured, police said.

The officer, who was not identified, was trying to stop the truck about 8:30 a.m. Sunday for speeding on Interstate 215 between Pecos Road and Lamb Boulevard, police said. The truck did not stop and lost control at Range Road, police said.

The pickup then accelerated toward the officer, who fired at least one round from his duty weapon before the driver fled in the vehicle, police said.

The truck was stopped a short distance away at Range Road and El Campo Grande Avenue, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police did not release any additional information.