Weekend Rewind: JoJo Siwa, Criss Angel, Bryan Cranston and more

Denise Truscello

Let’s start by rewinding all the way back to Tuesday when superstar illusionist Criss Angel hit the Excalibur to check out the newest magic show on the Strip, “Hans Klok: The World’s Fastest Magician” at the Thunderland Showroom. Angel joined Klok backstage for photos after the show, a friendly gesture among magical colleagues that echoed a Siegfried & Roy visit with Klok earlier this month. More than a decade ago, Klok headlined the Strip for the first time at the same Planet Hollywood theater that Angel now calls home for his hit “Mindfreak” production.

Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award-winning actor Bryan Cranston had a Sunday fun day at the Cosmopolitan’s ultra-cool Barbershop. Not only did The One Who Knocks enjoy a custom haircut, beard trim and grooming experience at the Clique Hospitality hot spot, he also worked worked in a bit of whiskey. Cranston stopped into the salon and speakeasy Saturday night to catch house band The 442s during a weekend stay at Cosmo with his family.

Sixteen-year-old Nickelodeon and YouTube superstar JoJo Siwa made the most of her night in Las Vegas. First she packed the house and excited thousands of fans at Mandalay Bay Events Center for her Saturday night D.R.E.A.M. concert tour stop, then she stopped in at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Fashion Show mall for an afterparty, which makes a lot of sense considering Siwa’s hit single is called “Kid in a Candy Store.” She shot some video for her YouTube channel (10 million subscribers) while browsing the Sugar Factory’s selection of sweets, sampled the rainbow-colored Scooper Hero ice cream and partied upstairs in the Chocolate Lounge with her family and friends, feasting on chicken fingers, mac and cheese pops, onion rings and several Insane Milkshake flavors.

One of the community’s favorite annual parties ruled the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Saturday night. Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s 33rd annual Black & White Party drew more than 3,000 guests to the off-Strip resort to raise money for AFAN’s crucial services and celebrate with performances from upcoming Cleopatra’s Barge headliner Daniel Emmet, singer and songwriter Nye and cast members from “Legends in Concert,” “Celestia,” “Magic Mike Live,” “Tenors of Rock,” “Little Miss Nasty” and more. Tape Face, Human Nature, Xavier Mortimer, Jennifer Romas, Mayte Garcia and Murray Sawchuck were among the entertainers and celebs turning out on the red carpet.

Julz Tocker, actor and judge from “Dancing with the Stars New Zealand,” celebrated a joint bachelor-bachelorette party with a big, rowdy group at the Mirage’s Bare Pool Lounge Saturday. Tocker stole the spotlight in his tropical-themed short set after wearing all pink for a Friday visit to JEMAA The NoMad Pool Party at Park MGM.

Throwback rapper Coolio, who performed at the Flamingo’s Go Pool weekend party earlier this summer, was spotted at On the Record at Park MGM Friday night, dancing and visiting DJ Phoreyz in the booth.