Police investigate report of attack on comedian Andy Dick

Dan Steinberg/Invision / AP

NEW ORLEANS — Comedian Andy Dick says he was assaulted outside a New Orleans nightclub after performing in the French Quarter. City police say they're investigating "a possible assault involving an individual identified as Andy Dick."

Dick tells The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that someone punched him early Saturday, knocking him out for 15 minutes.

The comedian and musician is known for his role on the 1990s NBC-TV show "NewsRadio." He was performing at a nightspot before the alleged assault.

Dick says an ambulance took him to a hospital, where he was observed for what he described as a "possible brain bleed."

Robert Couvillion, who promoted the show, says the performer didn't have any reason to expect to be attacked. He says he was "flabbergasted" by what happened.