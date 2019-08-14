Get involved and make a change

How much longer are we going to let politicians determine who lives and who dies? Their agenda is not to represent the people who elected them but to represent special interests, themselves, their greed and their party.

Maybe it’s house-cleaning time. All members of the House of Representatives are up for re-election, and a third of the Senate is. You don’t have to live in a certain district or state to send money to a challenger of a member of Congress who doesn’t represent your interests, or support the ones who do.

Teenagers, especially, should get involved. It’s their future and their schools being targeted.