Man’s body recovered from storm drain system

Firefighters recovered a body early today from a drainpipe about 30 feet below a city street, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Metro Police and the Clark County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause of death, but it appeared the man was likely living in the storm drain system, officials said.

The fire department was notified about 2:35 a.m. that a man’s body was in the storm drain near Bonanza Road and City Parkway in downtown Las Vegas, officials said.

Firefighters entered the drain system through an opening near Bonanza and Casino Center Boulevard and walked about a half mile to where the body was located, officials said. The operation took about three hours, officials said.