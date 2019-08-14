Officials: Las Vegas couple arrested after infant ingests drugs

Two suspects were arrested earlier this month after a 10-month-old Las Vegas boy ingested drugs, and was hospitalized in serious condition, according to Clark County and Metro Police logs.

Robert Sorola, 31, and Crystal Girardot, 35, were arrested Aug. 2, the day of the incident, according jail logs at the Clark County Detention Center, where they are being held on counts of child abuse and using a controlled substance in front of a child.

Officers and medics responded about 7 a.m. to a complex at 1750 Marion Drive, near Owens Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, Metro logs show.

The infant, who had “possibly ingested an illicit substance during feeding,” was unconscious and rushed to a hospital in serious condition, according to a Clark County child welfare agency public disclosure form. The child's condition wasn't clear.

This is the sixth alleged child neglect probe against the child’s immediate family members or persons in the household dating back to 2003, according to the disclosure form. In each case, it wasn't clear who the allegations were leveled against.

In 2003, abuse was found and a child was placed in protection through a court order, records show. More than two years later – after a “permanency plan” was implemented — the child was returned home and the case was closed.

But in 2013, allegations of abuse against at least one child were again substantiated, and the court again took action, records show. The next year, a hearing determined that a parent was given the “sole, legal and physical custody” of multiple children.

Another investigation for alleged abuse was opened in 2016, but investigators did not find evidence it took place, records show.

Two times last year, Child Protective Services investigated allegations of abuse against the family. Both investigations, conducted after complaints were filed in February, found the allegations to be unsubstantiated, records show. Regarding the second complaint, the family was provided with literature with contacts to resources, records show.

That case also was closed, records show