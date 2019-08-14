Stay cool: Las Vegas excessive heat warning in effect through Friday

John Locher / AP
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Just when it seemed like the Las Vegas Valley was getting an extended reprieve from the summer heat inferno, conditions will return to dangerously hot beginning today.
And it’s going to be scorching through Friday evening, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for the three days.
While temperatures this time of year typically hover around the low triple digits, they are expected to hit 108 today; 110 on Thursday, and 109 on Friday, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.
The excessive heat warning prompted Clark County officials to activate day cooling stations — in addition to the homeless shelters.
When issuing the warning, multiple factors are considered, including heat risk, temperature averages and expected duration of the heat, Steele said.
The Weather Service recommends Mojave Desert dwellers keep cool indoors, limit outdoor activities, hydrate and to not leave children and pets in hot cars. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue gave pointers to determine when one is suffering from heat exhaustion, or even worse, a heat stroke.
Heat exhaustion symptoms: mild headache; lightheadedness; cool pale skin that’s sweating heavily; nausea; vomiting, and muscle cramps, fatigue and weakness.
People with those signs should move to a cooler location, drink ice water, lie down and call 911 if symptoms persist for more than an hour, the Fire Department said.
A throbbing headache; confusion; seizures; irritability; loss of consciousness; body temperature above 104 degrees; hot skin; nausea and vomiting might be indicators that someone is suffering a heat stroke, the Fire Department said.
Those symptoms are more urgent, and 911 should immediately be called, the Fire Department said. In the meantime, the person should be moved to a cooler place and immersed in cool water. Ice packs on the neck and groin areas are also recommended.
Cooling stations
Walnut Recreation Center (pets welcome)
3075 N. Walnut Road, near Cheyenne Avenue
702-455-8402
7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Pearson Community Center (pets welcome)
1625 W. Carey Ave., near Martin Luther King Boulevard
702-455-1220
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Dula Gymnasium
441 E. Bonanza Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard North
702-229-6307
9 am. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday
9 a.m. to 6 pm. Saturday
Hollywood Recreation Center (pets welcome)
1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., near American Beauty Avenue
702-455-0566
6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Cambridge Recreation Center (pets welcome)
3930 Cambridge St., near Flamingo Road
702-455-7169
7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Downtown Recreation Center
105 W. Basic Road, near Pacific Avenue (Henderson)
702-267-4040
6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday
6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Downtown Senior Center (ages 50 plus)
27 E. Texas Ave., near Army Street (Henderson)
702-267-4150
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday
Heritage Park Senior Facility (ages 50 plus)
300 S. Racetrack Road, near Burkholder Boulevard (Henderson)
702-267-2950
6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday
6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Courtyard Homeless Resource Center (pets welcome)
1401 Las Vegas Blvd. N., entrance at 310 Foremaster Lane
702-229-6117
Open 24 hours a day
Veterans Village
1150 Las Vegas Blvd. S., near Charleston Boulevard
702-222-1680
Open 24 hours a day
American Legion – Richard Springston Post 60 (pets welcome, but not inside)
1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, near Cougar Drive
702-299-1510
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (when temps surpass 112 degrees)
There’s an outdoor cooling station for animals that are leashed or in a carriage
Colorado River Food Bank
240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, near South Casino Drive
702-298-9220
8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday to Friday
The Salvation Army (Mesquite)
355 W. Mesquite Blvd., near South Casino Drive
702-345-5116
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday
8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday