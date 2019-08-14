Stay cool: Las Vegas excessive heat warning in effect through Friday

John Locher / AP

Just when it seemed like the Las Vegas Valley was getting an extended reprieve from the summer heat inferno, conditions will return to dangerously hot beginning today.

And it’s going to be scorching through Friday evening, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for the three days.

While temperatures this time of year typically hover around the low triple digits, they are expected to hit 108 today; 110 on Thursday, and 109 on Friday, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

The excessive heat warning prompted Clark County officials to activate day cooling stations — in addition to the homeless shelters.

When issuing the warning, multiple factors are considered, including heat risk, temperature averages and expected duration of the heat, Steele said.

The Weather Service recommends Mojave Desert dwellers keep cool indoors, limit outdoor activities, hydrate and to not leave children and pets in hot cars. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue gave pointers to determine when one is suffering from heat exhaustion, or even worse, a heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion symptoms: mild headache; lightheadedness; cool pale skin that’s sweating heavily; nausea; vomiting, and muscle cramps, fatigue and weakness.

People with those signs should move to a cooler location, drink ice water, lie down and call 911 if symptoms persist for more than an hour, the Fire Department said.

A throbbing headache; confusion; seizures; irritability; loss of consciousness; body temperature above 104 degrees; hot skin; nausea and vomiting might be indicators that someone is suffering a heat stroke, the Fire Department said.

Those symptoms are more urgent, and 911 should immediately be called, the Fire Department said. In the meantime, the person should be moved to a cooler place and immersed in cool water. Ice packs on the neck and groin areas are also recommended.

Cooling stations

Walnut Recreation Center (pets welcome)

3075 N. Walnut Road, near Cheyenne Avenue

702-455-8402

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Pearson Community Center (pets welcome)

1625 W. Carey Ave., near Martin Luther King Boulevard

702-455-1220

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Dula Gymnasium

441 E. Bonanza Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard North

702-229-6307

9 am. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday

9 a.m. to 6 pm. Saturday

Hollywood Recreation Center (pets welcome)

1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., near American Beauty Avenue

702-455-0566

6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Cambridge Recreation Center (pets welcome)

3930 Cambridge St., near Flamingo Road

702-455-7169

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Downtown Recreation Center

105 W. Basic Road, near Pacific Avenue (Henderson)

702-267-4040

6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Downtown Senior Center (ages 50 plus)

27 E. Texas Ave., near Army Street (Henderson)

702-267-4150

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday

Heritage Park Senior Facility (ages 50 plus)

300 S. Racetrack Road, near Burkholder Boulevard (Henderson)

702-267-2950

6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center (pets welcome)

1401 Las Vegas Blvd. N., entrance at 310 Foremaster Lane

702-229-6117

Open 24 hours a day

Veterans Village

1150 Las Vegas Blvd. S., near Charleston Boulevard

702-222-1680

Open 24 hours a day

American Legion – Richard Springston Post 60 (pets welcome, but not inside)

1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, near Cougar Drive

702-299-1510

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (when temps surpass 112 degrees)

There’s an outdoor cooling station for animals that are leashed or in a carriage

Colorado River Food Bank

240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, near South Casino Drive

702-298-9220

8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday to Friday

The Salvation Army (Mesquite)

355 W. Mesquite Blvd., near South Casino Drive

702-345-5116

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday