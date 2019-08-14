Sun on the Strip Podcast: Intersect, George Strait, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Def Leppard, Blanc de Blanc and more

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Sun on the Strip
August 14, 2019
Intersect, George Strait, Def Leppard, Blanc de Blanc and more.
On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke reports on all this week’s Strip showbiz news:
- A new music festival called Intersect is coming to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in December.
- George Strait continues his Strait to Vegas residency at T-Mobile Arena in 2020.
- Lynyrd Skynyrd has postponed its weekend concert at T-Mobile Arena until October.
- The new Strip pedestrian bridge between Showcase Mall and Park MGM is set to open in October.
- Def Leppard opens its new residency at Planet Hollywood this week and you can listen to Brock’s conversation with frontman Joe Elliott.
- “Blanc de Blanc” opens this week at SLS and you can listen to Brock’s conversation with the cabaret-style show’s creator Scott Maidment.
- What’s taking over the Strip this week?