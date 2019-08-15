Curtain Up: Melody Sweets, Matt Goss, Mondays Dark and more

Courtesy

Matt Goss celebrated 10 years of performing in Las Vegas with a special show at 1 OAK at the Mirage Sunday night, where he continues August 18 and 25 and September 1. There were too many local celebrities and entertainers in the audience to keep track of them all, but the most special guest had to be Goss’ brother Luke. “The show is never the same and that’s the key. You have to just have faith in the audience. The audience is the boss,” Goss told “Good Morning Britain” the morning after. “I’ve done over 2,000 shows in Las Vegas now and last night was the most spectacular night. Entertainers from all over the Strip came to the show and it was incredible.”

At this week’s Mondays Dark — held not at home base The Space but at the stylish new showroom at Jaguar Las Vegas, one of the show’s steadiest sponsors — creator and host Mark Shunock announced the date and venue for the annual end-of-the-year celebration and anniversary production. It’s set for December 9 at the Pearl at the Palms and it will mark the sixth anniversary of Mondays Dark in Las Vegas. The mega party will celebrate the 2019 charity partners and unveil the lineup of nonprofits benefitting from the twice-monthly variety show in 2020. Entertainers for the anniversary event will be announced in the fall. GA tickets for the show are $20, reserved tables of four are $400 and suites will be available for $2,000. For more info, visit mondaysdark.com.

Local chanteuse Melody Sweets is back on the scene with a new single, “Flavor of the Month,” set to be released this Friday, August 16. It’s a big band, burlesque-style cover of the classic hip-hop track originally recorded by Black Sheep and the accompanying music video, which comes out a week later, features cast members from Chippendales, “Absinthe,” Cirque du Soleil, “Crazy Girls,” “Magic Mike Live,” “Opium” and other shows. Taste the flavor at a release party and live performance from Sweets at the Chocolate Lounge, upstairs at the Sugar Factory at Fashion Show mall, on August 27 at 8 p.m.

“Elvis Presley’s Heartbreak Hotel in Concert” celebrated its 100th performance at Harrah’s Showroom on August 9 with producers Scott Prisand and Seth Fass from Robbins Lane Entertainment surprising the cast onstage after the show with a custom-made cake. Billed as the “ultimate Elvis hit-driven storytelling concert experience,” the show has been building buzz since opening in the spring and won Las Vegas Weekly’s Best of Vegas award this year for Best Update. It stars a stellar band and the incredible vocal talents of Eddie Clendening, Jackie Wiatrowski, Tymara Walker and Fana Hughes under pianist and musical director Colte Julian and plays Wednesday through Monday at 8 p.m. with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday.