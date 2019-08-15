Driver escapes with minor injuries after wedging car by wall

Kyle Oster/Fox5 / AP
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 | 2:12 p.m.
Metro Police say a driver escaped with minor injuries after a crash that left the driver's SUV wedged between a wall and a power box.
Metro Lt. Bill Steinmetz says the crash occurred early Thursday when the driver lost control of the car, driving it onto a sidewalk and hitting a tree, which flipped the vehicle.
KVVU-TV reports no pedestrians or other cars were involved and the SUV driver had no passengers.
Steinmetz says the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.