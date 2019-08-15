Las Vegas Sun

August 15, 2019

Driver escapes with minor injuries after wedging car by wall

Kyle Oster/Fox5 / AP

In this image provided by Fox5, an SUV is wedged between a wall and a power box early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, after the driver lost control of the vehicle in Las Vegas. Police said the SUV struck a tree, causing the vehicle to flip.

Metro Police say a driver escaped with minor injuries after a crash that left the driver's SUV wedged between a wall and a power box.

Metro Lt. Bill Steinmetz says the crash occurred early Thursday when the driver lost control of the car, driving it onto a sidewalk and hitting a tree, which flipped the vehicle.

KVVU-TV reports no pedestrians or other cars were involved and the SUV driver had no passengers.

Steinmetz says the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.