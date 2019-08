Police searching for suspect in carjacking

Metro Police say they are searching for a suspect in a carjacking Wednesday morning in the north valley.

Police released photos of the suspect today via Twitter. The incident happened about 11 a.m. near Gowan Road and Rancho Drive, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-8577 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.