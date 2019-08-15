Test your knowledge of Woodstock and the 1960s counterculture

AP

Today marks the 50th anniversary of “An Aquarian Experience: 3 Days of Peace and Music,” which would eventually be known just as Woodstock. It is one of the best-known events of the counterculture movement, which began in the 1960s in reaction to the traditional social norms of the 1950s and the political climate stemming from the civil rights movement and Vietnam conflict.

The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of Woodstock and the social unrest and experimentation that took place during this era.

1. In what town did the Woodstock event take place?

A. Woodstock, N.Y.

B. Berkeley, Calif.

C. Bethel, N.Y.

D. San Francisco

2. Which of the following bands and artists did not perform at Woodstock?

A. Credence Clearwater Revival

B. Bob Dylan

C. Joan Baez

D. The Grateful Dead

3. Which song was not sung at Woodstock?

A. “God Bless America”

B. “The Star-Spangled Banner”

C. “We Shall Overcome”

D. “Amazing Grace”

4. What is the Hog Farm, which played a role in Woodstock?

A. Festival meat provider

B. Commune of hippies

C. Local band

D. Event lodging

5. Which prominent figure of the time said: “There is absolutely no greater high than challenging the power structure as a nobody, giving it your all, and winning!”

A. Abbie Hoffman

B. Timothy Leary

C. Joni Mitchell

D. Allen Ginsberg

6. Which of the following slogans was not used during the 1960s to urge nonviolence?

A. Give Peace a Chance

B. Make Love, Not War

C. Flower Power

D. No War but Class War

7. Which of the following did not take place the same year as Woodstock?

A. Stonewall riots

B. Summer of Love

C. Draft-lottery bill signed into law

D. Peace Moratorium demonstration

8. Who was president of the United States when Woodstock took place?

A. John F. Kennedy

B. Lyndon B. Johnson

C. Richard Nixon

D. Gerald Ford

9. What was the most famous neighborhood associated with the counterculture?

A. Harlem

B. The French Quarter

C. Haight-Ashbury

D. Georgetown

10. The “hippies” of the 1960s were involved in developing the environmental movement. The first Earth Day took place in what year?

A. 1967

B. 1968

C. 1969

D. 1970

ANSWERS: 1-C, 2-B, 3-A, 4-B, 5-A, 6-D, 7-B, 8-C, 9-C, 10-D

John Moser is professor of history at Ashland University and co-chair of the Ashbrook Center’s Master of Arts in American History and Government program for teachers. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.