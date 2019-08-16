Best Bets: Janet Jackson, Paula Abdul, Mary J. Blige and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Farrenton Grigsby

The forecast calls for a superstar summer weekend on the Strip, and it’s gonna get hot. Between new residency shows and touring legends, there’s almost too much fantastic music to take in. But give it a shot.

PAULA ABDUL The iconic choreographer and pop star really gets her Las Vegas residency going in October, but she’s kicked off some preview shows at the Flamingo’s Donny & Marie Showroom this week and continues the first peek at her all-new “Forever Your Girl” production Friday and Saturday. Expect a lot of hits and a bit of storytelling in between all that dancing. August 16-17, info at caesars.com.

JANET JACKSON There are only two more nights to catch Janet Jackson’s “Metamorphosis” residency at Park Theater. Maybe if Vegas treats her right, Ms. Jackson will be back for more spectacular shows on the Strip. August 16-17, info at parkmgm.com.

DEF LEPPARD If there’s an obviously great pick for a Las Vegas Strip rock residency show, it has to be Def Leppard, which scorched Zappos Theater Wednesday night in the opener to the band’s new “Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency” production. The next shows in this initial 12-concert run are set for Friday and Saturday at Planet Hollywood, and the rock continues through September 7. August 16-17, info at caesars.com.

MARY J. BLIGE The R&B great’s Royalty Tour stops at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel Saturday night, a familiar venue for Mary J. but likely the last time she’ll sing in this room before it undergoes unknown renovations along with the resort’s impending rebranding to Virgin Las Vegas. August 17, info at hardrockhotel.com.

GEORGE CLINTON & PARLIAMENT FUNKADELIC The powerfully funky One Nation Under A Groove Tour lands at the Vegas version of Brooklyn Bowl Sunday night, starring the undeniably influential George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic with support from punk icons Fishbone and New Orleans outfit Dumpstaphunk. Talk about tearin’ the roof off. August 18, info at brooklynbowl.com.