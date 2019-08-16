Las Vegas forum to address use-of-force concerns in community

Jacqueline Bryant was thrust into the public eye after her son Keith Childress Jr. was fatally shot on New Year’s Eve in 2015 by Metro Police officers who mistook his cellphone for a gun.

She hopes the power of her voice will keep her son’s memory alive.

“Nobody thought killing my son was going to kill me too,” she said. “I don’t want to see another mother go through what I went through. I don’t want to see brothers and sisters destroyed over losing a loved one.”

Bryant will share her story at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Las Vegas during an event for those affected by police brutality. The event is hosted by the Las Vegas branch of the Families United 4 Justice Network in conjunction with Forced Trajectory Project, Progressive Leadership of Nevada, Mass Liberation Project and Minister Stretch Sanders.

Forced Trajectory Project founder Nissa Tzun said that public fact-finding reviews after shootings in Clark County are “one-sided” and that questions selected from the public are “cherry-picked.”

“It’s just a PR forum for Metro ... it’s just for show,” she said. “Victims who experience police violence need to be able to speak.”

At Childress’ fact-finding review, Metro presented body camera footage showing two officers pointing their guns at Childress and giving him at least 20 commands, saying, “Get on the ground,” “Let me see your hands,” and “Drop your gun.”

The video shows Childress walking away from officers and going toward the front of a residence. The two officers moved closer, about 15 yards away, taking cover behind a vehicle.

One officer said that he could see that Childress had his hand in his pocket and that something was inside the pocket. Childress later took out an item that officers mistook for a gun.

One officer continued to yell at Childress not to approach them. When he did, officers began shooting at him. A Metro K-9 was later deployed on Childress.

While the district attorney did not press charges against the officers, the county’s fact-finding review determined that they didn’t attempt to first use non-lethal force. That, of course, could have saved Childress’ life.

“It’s important for me to share this story,” Bryant said. “The world needs to understand what’s happening. Police are taking control of the situation instead of following guidelines.”

Following a series of controversial Metro-involved shootings, in 2012 the Justice Department helped the agency revamp its policies. A report outlined more than 70 recommendations, including de-escalation tactics, reality-based training and transparency. A few hours after an officer opens fire, a Metro supervisor appears on camera to provide a preliminary briefing. Within three days, the media are presented a more detailed outline in which any available body-camera footage is broadcast. Shootings are probed by a team that examines the criminal element and another that looks at any possible policy violations.

Lessons learned are implemented into future training. Although the overhaul has been touted by federal officials, Metro leadership admits there’s more work to be done.

On Sunday, Terry Rogaczewski will also share his story. One night in November 2012, the former paramedic, lifeguard and law enforcement park ranger was shot multiple times by police after officers said he attempted to carjack two vehicles on Boulder Highway and East Harmon Avenue while armed with a .40-caliber handgun.

Rogaczweski said he took a prescription Ambien earlier in the day and has no recollection of the incident or of being shot.

“I felt — for spending a lifetime of helping others — betrayed,” Rogaczweski said. “I was just a number. That’s all they cared about was the conviction.”

In 2016, Rogaczweski agreed to an Alford plea — which means he did not admit guilt but acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him — and was immediately eligible for parole.

Through his experiences in law enforcement and a surviving victim of police violence, Rogaczewski is empathetic to the challenges that come with the job of being a police officer. He hopes the event brings awareness.

“The groups trying to get police reforms, they have a point, but it is a hard job,” he said. From rapes to murders to people getting eaten by bears, people don’t necessarily see that. We deal with PTSD and trauma and for people to make blanket statements ... walk in the shoes of an officer for five minutes.”

But still, he added, corruption does exist in law enforcement and agencies need to “weed out the bad actors.”

"I know a brotherhood exists," he said. "I’ve been in situations where a ranger did something inappropriate and the supervisor looked away."

Rogaczewski said he is happy to provide his insight on the law enforcement side of things to activist groups like Families United 4 Justice.

"I feel I have an active role to play in this group," he said. "It’s definitely been an eye-opening experience to listen to everyone else's experience."