Trump benefits by his company

Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 | 2 a.m.
The Aug. 5 letter “Billionaire birds of a feather” criticizing President Donald Trump for surrounding himself with billionaires had me remember something my late father told me: If you’re going to take financial advice from people, be sure they are successful themselves.
We should be glad Trump is taking advantage of those who are accomplished and with brilliant minds. Unlike most in politics, these people are doing so without pay; only to help our country.