August 17, 2019

Document: Vegas man allegedly planned to attack McDonald’s

KTNV 13 Action News via AP

This Sept. 22, 2016, photo from video from KTNV 13 Action News shows Conor Climo during an interview while walking a Las Vegas neighborhood, heavily armed. The man who authorities say worked as a security guard has been arrested and accused of plotting to firebomb a Las Vegas synagogue or a bar catering to LGTBQ customers, officials said Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

A court document says a Las Vegas man accused of plotting to firebomb a synagogue or bar catering to LGBT customers also allegedly planned an attack on a fast-food restaurant.

U.S. Magistrate Nancy Koppe wrote in a detention order for 23-year-old Conor Climo on a weapons charge that he had written plans to attack a McDonald's "and talked about the attack as a suicide mission."

Climo's defense attorneys did not immediately respond to emails Saturday about the allegation contained in the order signed Aug. 9 by Koppe and made public Wednesday.

Climo was arrested Aug. 8 by an FBI-led anti-terrorism task force.

Court documents allege Climo communicated by encrypted internet chat with people identified as white supremacists, and told an FBI informant that he was scouting places to attack.