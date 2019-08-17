Reno police conduct operation targeting street racing

RENO — Reno police made numerous traffic stops and issued dozens of citations during a crackdown on illegal street racing.

The Police Department says a total of nine sergeants and officers conducted the operation Friday night, issuing citations for speeding, careless driving and other violations associated with street racing.

Officials say the operation stemmed from concerns related to dangers and nuisances created by illegal street racing.

The department says it anticipates conducting similar operations in coming months.