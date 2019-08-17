Same story, different city

Whenever there is a tragedy, it is immediately weaponized on social media to affirm previously cemented views.

Politicians cry crocodile tears and tweet out thoughts and prayers. There’s around-the-clock cable TV coverage. Who was the shooter? What was the motive? We get gory details, and it’s ratings gold.

We find that the shooter was an isolated white male with mental health issues and/or extreme political/racial views. The hashtag #(your city here)STRONG starts trending. Statements follow by people who didn’t lose loved ones on how strong the community is and how they will recover, partially assuaging our collective guilt. Politicians use the tragedy to manipulate and rally their base to raise money, but take no action.

Except for those who lost loved ones, we all return to normal life and nothing changes. Repeat again and again, into eternity.