Air Force doesn’t need more land

The Air Force plans to take over a gigantic portion of local public lands to expand its bombing range.

The areas affected are major portions of the Desert National Wildlife Refuge, including a 78-mile run used by off-road enthusiasts that is home to thousands of native species of flora and fauna. This place runs the gamut from rocky, open desert, to huge wind-swept sand dunes, to a powder-covered dry lake, and more.

I just completed another off-road run recently and was stunned at the endless varieties of flowers we found. Butterflies and grasshoppers attended this magnificent scene. If you thought the super bloom was only in California, you missed out. This dry lake area is what the Air Force would turn into a dead space for bombing and landing aircraft.

Additionally, the Air Force wishes to take over all the mountains around the dry lake bed. This appears to be a lesson learned from Groom Lake, where the activities on that base can be seen from mountains around it. The problem is that some of the best hiking in Las Vegas can be found there.

I have served this country in the U.S. Coast Guard and I have served my state and community in law enforcement. I respect our military and support its mission, but it’s asking for one of the jewels of an area that is used and loved by multiple communities. It’s the wrong place, this is the wrong plan, and it needs to be stopped.