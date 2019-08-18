Tax increase proposal would raise $54 million annually for schools, social services

Nevada lawmakers passed legislation earlier this year allowing counties to implement up to a quarter-cent sales tax increase to help fund social service and education programs.

Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday will hear a proposal calling for a one-eighth percent sales tax increase, or half of the cap established by the state, with proceeds directed toward education, and programs fighting homelessness and truancy.

A decision on the increase won’t be made until after a Sept. 3 public hearing.

The plan calls for half of the proceeds to go toward the Clark County School District to pay for early childhood and adult education, and for incentives for the recruitment and retention of teachers. Teacher vacancies are at a four-year high at 750.

The two entities met last month to discuss issues facing CCSD and how a sales tax increase might be used to address them. It was believed to be the first time elected officials from a school district met with a county board to discuss solutions in education.

When conversations of a sales tax first entered commission chambers, it was for a quarter-cent sales tax increase that would raise an estimated $108 million annually, according to state officials. Under the new proposal, the annual amount raised annually would be around $54 million.

Commissioner Justin Jones said the proposal to only implement a one-eighth percent sales tax increase is to give some social services within the county time to revamp their programs. Boys Town Nevada and The Harbor are two programs Jones touted for addressing truancy, which is at 18.7% in CCSD.

“Rather than increase immediately and have the monies sitting in a pot until they have the ability to scale of their services and staffing, we thought it prudent to only increase it an eighth of a percent,” he said.