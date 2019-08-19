Las Vegas to host Triple-A baseball championship game

Las Vegas News Bureau

Triple-A baseball’s biggest game is coming to the valley.

The league announced today that the Triple-A National Championship Game featuring the Pacific Coast League and International League champions will be played at Las Vegas Ballpark next year and hosted by the Aviators. The game is scheduled for Sept. 22, 2020.

“We are extremely excited to be the host city for this game,“ Aviators President Don Logan said. “The Las Vegas Ballpark will serve as a great venue for this winner-take-all contest that will determine the champion.”

This is the first time in the 14-year history of the current format that the game will be in Las Vegas. When the championship was a five-game series, Las Vegas and Cashman Field hosted it from 1998-2000.

This year’s game will be played Sept. 17 in Memphis, Tenn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.