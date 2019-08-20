2 men hit by bus on Las Vegas Strip in critical condition

Two men were in critical condition after they were hit by a tour bus while crossing the Strip this morning, according to Metro Police.

The incident happened about 6:30 a.m. in the center Strip area. The men were struck while in a crosswalk, but the bus had a green light, police said.

Phillip Reis, 32, of Cumberlin, Rhode Island, and Robert Baxter, 59, of Burnaby, British Columbia, were taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The bus driver, a 56-year-old Las Vegas man, was not injured, police said. It was not clear if there were any passengers on the bus.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.