3-month ramp closure starting at Losee, 215 Beltway

The Losee Road on- and off-ramps at the 215 Beltway in the far northeast valley will be shut down for construction starting tonight for the next three months, Clark County officials said.

The closures, which will start about 9 p.m., are part of a northern beltway improvement project, which will transform the beltway into a full freeway from North Fifth Street to the Union Pacific Railroad near Range Road, officials said.

Crews are reconfiguring the interchange, but the project won’t affect traffic because a section of highway has opened under Losee, officials said.

Officials offered the following tips for commuters:

• Use the interchanges at Fifth Street or Pecos Road.

• Avoid northbound Losee at Deer Springs Way.

• Avoid the westbound beltway exit at Lamb Road.

• Pay attention to traffic signs advising of changes.