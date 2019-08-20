Assemblyman seeking Clark County Commission seat

William McCurdy, a Las Vegas assemblyman and chairman of the Nevada Democratic Party, has announced his candidacy for Clark County Commission.

McCurdy, who also serves as assistant majority whip, will seek the District D seat held by Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, who cannot run in 2020 because of term limits.

McCurdy has been in the Legislature for the past two sessions and has served on multiple committees.

“It has been the honor of my life serving as an assemblyman in the district where I grew up and where I am currently raising my family,” McCurdy said in a statement.

“During my two terms, we made great progress for our community: from reforming our imperfect criminal justice system to enhancing economic development and even passing legislation to increase access to fresh food grocers in our neighborhood,” he said.

“I am now looking to take this progress to the Clark County Commission so we can continue our work to create jobs, strengthen public safety, increase access to health care and improve our schools for the residents of District D,” McCurdy said.

Elections for the position will be in Nov. 2020.