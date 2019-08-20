Clark County teachers union to strike Sept. 10 if demands aren’t met

Miranda Alam/Special to the Sun

The largest teachers union in Clark County will strike Sept. 10 if it doesn’t reach an agreement with the Clark County School District by Friday, the union announced in an email to educators this morning.

The Clark County Education Association’s announcement comes in response to an offer from the district that the union says is “unacceptable.”

The union is asking for a 3% pay raise, a 2% step increase for eligible employees, a 4% increase in health insurance contributions and a salary advancement for teachers who completed professional development over the last three years.

It also wants the district to address a step payment freeze implemented last year and a .625% salary reduction announced this year associated with contributions to the Public Employment Retirement System of Nevada, said CCEA executive director John Vellardita.

The district’s offer includes the 3% pay raise, the 2% step increase and additional health insurance money as provided during the 2019 legislative session. But it doesn’t include salary advancements for professional development, nor does it make up for last year’s step payment freeze and this year’s salary reduction due to PER costs, Vellardita said.

“They’re not giving us anything that was not already there,” he said.

The union has pledged since May that it will strike this school year if district officials don’t meet their demands, which have broadly been to give teachers raises and maintain existing classroom resources. Negotiations have been ongoing throughout the summer and into the school year, which began Aug. 12.

The district recently turned its back on a promise it made three years ago to offer teachers a $5,400 salary advancement after having completed three years of professional development, Vellardita said. An estimated 2,500 teachers took advantage of that offer and were expecting to be compensated appropriately, he said.

“(District officials) are walking away from their end of the commitment,” Vellardita said.

Union leaders anticipate that they will receive an update from the district by Friday morning, following a meeting of the Clark County School Board of Trustees Thursday evening at which trustees plan to discuss ongoing contract negotiations.

“We’ll know that we either made significant progress or that there’s no progress,” Vellardita said. “We then will clearly start mobilizing for Sept. 10, and we’ll clearly give parents notice to prepare as well.”

The union plans to hold a rally 4:30 p.m. Thursday outside Liberty High School to drum up support for educators ahead of the Board of Trustees meeting at 5 p.m.

It is not clear at this time how many teachers would strike, Vellardita said. Approximately 3,900 of 5,000 union members voted in May to authorize a strike this fall if the district didn’t meet teachers’ demands.

It is illegal for public sector employees to strike in Nevada. The union could face fines of $50,000 a day as long as a strike went on, Vellardita said.

District officials could not immediately be reached for comment.