Las Vegas man, 65, dies after car crash

A 65-year-old Las Vegas man died after a single-car crash in the west valley this morning, according to Metro Police.

The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. near Durango Drive and Eldora Avenue. A 2018 Hyundai Ioniq was headed north on Durango when it veered off the road, hit a curb and crashed into a stucco wall, police said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Police said they were not counting the crash as a traffic fatality until the Clark County Coroner's Office determines the cause of death.