Nearly $30M in grant money to benefit Clark County infrastructure projects

Clark County will receive $28.4 million in Community Development Block Grant funds next summer.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program, which was enacted in 1974 and mostly targets low-income communities, funds development and infrastructure projects across the nation.

In 1999, Clark County began undertaking a five-year grant program to pre-commit funds toward eligible projects such as housing, park improvements and road repairs. It is accepting applications for new projects through Oct. 11.

“The Community Development Block Grant is a critical source of funding for projects in our community that fight poverty and provide people with a pathway to improve their lives,” Clark County Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. “The funding helps government and agency partners leverage their efforts.”

Here is how the county allocated its block grant monies during its last five-year plan:

Boulder Highway Collaborative Service Campus

More than $5.8 million was earmarked to The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, Nevada HAND and Lutheran Social Services of Nevada to construct two buildings on the Boulder Highway Collaborative Service Campus. Officials say it was the largest block grant awarded to a nonprofit collaboration in the county.

The campus provides affordable workforce housing and facilities serving working families, children and seniors who need services like after-school programs, tutoring and food assistance.

Nevada Partners Workforce Development Center

Nevada Partners was awarded $2.9 million to expand its Regional Workforce Development center in North Las Vegas. The grant covered the majority of the new center.

The 16,000-square-foot facility broke ground last summer and hosts training for such sectors as science and technology, health care and film production. The center also offers veteran services, an internet suite and kids lounge for parents receiving one-on-one meetings.

Catholic Charities Food Facilities Consolidation and Expansion

The county earmarked $2.5 million in funds to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada to expand its Meals on Wheels Program — which serves more than 2,000 low-income and seniors — and Hands of Hope food pantry.

HELP of Southern Nevada Shannon West Homeless Youth Center

HELP of Southern Nevada received $1 million to help fund construction of its three-story Shannon West Homeless Youth Center. The 166-bed shelter houses at-risk youth who are homeless or are about to become homeless.

The facility also offers programs like Step Up, which helps foster children transition into adulthood and economic self-sufficiency after they turn 18.