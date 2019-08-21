Authorities say prison-based Aryan gang dismantled

A prison-based Aryan gang responsible for crimes including killings, assaults and drug trafficking in the Las Vegas area has been dismantled following a six-month investigation, federal and local authorities announced today.

In total, 30 people were indicted or arrested as a result of the investigation, including 12 Nevada prison inmates, officials said.

Seven search warrants served at valley homes early Saturday yielded 10 arrests and the recovery of seven guns, two bulletproof vests, stolen vehicles, drugs and cash, said Dan Neill, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s state operations.

The leadership of the gang, known as the Aryan Warriors, is believed to have been decimated, officials said. The gang operated throughout Nevada prisons and in the Las Vegas area.

“This gang is responsible for some of the worst crimes that have occurred in this community,” Metro Police Capt. John Leon said.

The alleged crimes include a double slaying during a drug robbery, several attempted murders and assaults with a deadly weapon, officials said. A drug trafficking operation between California and Las Vegas also was dismantled, authorities said.

Over the course of the investigation, which started in February, a taskforce of federal and local law enforcement officers seized 30 firearms — eight which were stolen — four pounds of methamphetamine and a half pound of heroin, officials said.