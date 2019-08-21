Police: 1 in custody after reports of people shooting into building

Metro Police say they took one person into custody this morning after receiving reports of two people with a handgun possibly shooting into a building.

Officers were dispatched about 9:10 a.m. today to the 9600 block of Tropicana Avenue, where they spotted one person with a pit bull type dog, police said. The person ran away and the dog began to go after one of the officers, police said.

An officer fired at the dog and it ran off, police said. One person was taken into custody a short time later, police said.

No other details were immediately released.