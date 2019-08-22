Don’t risk our basic rights

As someone who was born and raised in Nevada, I have seen our natural resources and landmarks such as Lake Mead being depleted. Dumping nuclear waste into Yucca Mountain would ruin even more of our resources.

We live in a divisive political climate, and people are polarized or apathetic. However, environmental issues affect us all. Nevadans need to take action and protect our basic human rights: access to clean air and drinking water.

Nevada should not be burdened by the nation's irresponsible handling of nuclear waste. This is a multigenerational issue that has been around since 1985, and Nevada has already been targeted with atomic test sites. We need to put an end to this tiring debate and free future generations from fighting for basic access to natural resources.