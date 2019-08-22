Golden Knights announce roster for rookie camp

Two weeks from today, Golden Knights hockey returns to Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights announced the roster for their rookie camp, which begins Sept. 5. The first practice is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 6 at City National Arena, before the players head to Anaheim for the Rookie Faceoff.

Top prospect Cody Glass headlines the Vegas rookies with defenseman Nicolas Hague. The roster also includes defenseman Jimmy Schuldt, a restricted free agent who remains without a contract.

Of this year's eight-member draft class, only second-rounder Kaedan Korczack and fifth-rounders Marcus Kallionkieli and Mason Primeau will be in attendance. Peyton Krebs, a 2019 first-rounder, is still recovering from a leg injury suffered before the draft.

In the Rookie Faceoff, Vegas will play the Avalanche on Sept. 7, the Coyotes on Sept. 8 and the Ducks on Sept. 10 before returning to City National Arena for practice at 3 p.m. on Sept. 12.

The rest of the team reports to camp Sept. 12.

Golden knights rookie camp roster:

Forwards: Paul Cotter, Justin Ducharme, Lucas Elvenes, Cody Glass, Pavel Gogolev, Taro Jentzsch, Ben Jones, Marcus Kallionkieli, Jake Leschyshyn, Jermaine Lowen, Cole MacKay, Cullen McLean, Mason Primeau, Jonas Rondbjerg, and Charles-Antoine Roy.

Defensemen: Xaxier Bouchard, Dylan Coghlan, Connor Corcoran, Nicolas Hague, Kaedan Korczak, Brayden Pachal, Jimmy Schuldt and Zach Whitecloud.

Goalies: Dylan Ferguson, Jordan Kooy and Jiri Patera.